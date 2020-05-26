On May 25, the Armenian Humanitarian Mission in Syria ceremonially handed over 51000 square meters of de-mined territory to the authorities of the Aleppo Governorate.
Armenian humanitarian mission ceremonially turns over de-mined lands to Aleppo government
STEPANAKERT, MAY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: More than 200 munitions and sub-munitions were discovered and disposed of during the clearing operation, the Armenian Center for Humanitarian De-Mining and Expertise said.
Vice Governor Yasim highlighted the de-mining work and express hope that the process will contribute to the return of Aleppo residents to their settlements. The Syrian side thanked the Armenian mission for the life-saving support, noting that it is a historic day which is once again affirming the centuries old friendship between the two peoples.
A total of 142,000 square meters of territory was cleared by the Armenian specialists since they were deployed in Aleppo.