President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan highlighted the importance the recent agreement reached with head of the United Homeland party Samvel Babayan and the future cooperation with foreign minister Masis Mayilyan live on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

May 26, 2020, 11:20 Artsakh President: There will be changes in government structure

STEPANAKERT, MAY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: Harutyunyan noted that their greatest political achievement is the agreement reached with the United Homeland party and its leader Samvel Babayan, which has also been presented to the public in the form of a memorandum.

“In terms of future cooperation we have recorded quite serious success with Masis Mayilyan. Despite the fight with one another in the presidential election, we have presented an agenda of solidarity and unity”, Arayik Harutyunyan said, noting:

"There will be changes in the structure of the government. As a result of the structural change, I attach importance to the Ministry of Military Patriotism, Youth, Transport and Tourism. The army-society connection will be one of the main directions of our new government.

The second change will be the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development; the natural resources block will also be included here.

The President's Supervision Service will become State Supervision Service. The work of all spheres will be under the supervision of the President, and that is the purpose of raising the status,” Haroutyunyan stated.

The President informed that he will soon convene an expanded consultation. "We will say goodbye to many state officials. There will be new appointments already today. In a few days, I will try to complete the issue of appointments so that we already have a formed government, formed halls of power as of June 1,” the Artsakh President stated, in particular.