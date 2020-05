The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention says 289 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: 75 patients recovered and were discharged, 4 have died.

The total cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 7402, with 3220 recoveries. The number of active cases is 4052.

The total number of COVID-19 related fatalities stands at 91.