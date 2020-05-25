Chair of the Canada-Artsakh Parliamentary Friendship Group Rachael Harder addressed a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan

Chair of the Canada-Artsakh Parliamentary Friendship Group, Member of the Canadian Parliament Rachael Harder addressed a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: The address runs as follows:

“Dear President Harutyunyan:

I am writing to congratulate you and people of Artsakh on successful elections on March 31, and the presidential run-off vote on April 14, 2020 It is inspiring to witness that Artsakh continues to register progress in democratic development even in conditions of unresolved regional political and economic challenges.

Furthermore, I wish to congratulate you on being elected as President of the Republic of Artsakh.

Your decisive victory in competitive elections serves as a strong mandate from your compatriots to continue consistent development of Artsakh as a sovereign, democratic, and economically prosperous Republic. You have much to be proud of.

As you assume your responsibilities, you do so at a time when Artsakh faces various unresolved regional political and economic challenges. As Chair of the Canada-Artsakh Parliamentary Friendship Group, I can assure you that we will continue raising awareness about your cause, and support Republic of Artsakh in your aspirations for sovereignty.

I wish you and your administration every success in your important mission, and productive service on behalf of the people of Artsakh.”