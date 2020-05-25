Armenia Parliament Speaker holds phone talks with OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held phone talks with President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly George Tsereteli,the Speaker said on Facebook.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: “I had a phone talk with President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly George Tsereteli. We talked about the actions taken in different countries to fight the novel coronavirus and the work of the OSCE PA during the pandemic.

I highlighted the importance of the global ceasefire during the pandemic, as well as recalled the respective call of the UN Secretary-General. I stated that, contrary to the calls of the international community, Azerbaijan continues to try to violate the ceasefire, brilliant evidence of which was the attempt of sabotage that the armed forces of Azerbaijan made a few days ago.”, Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan said.