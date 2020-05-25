The number of COVID-19 cases in Russia rose by 8,946 in the past day to 353,427 in all regions, TASS reported the anti-coronavirus crisis center as telling reporters on Monday.

May 25, 2020, 15:13 Russia reports less than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for 10th day in a row

STEPANAKERT, MAY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: For the tenth day in a row, the daily number of new confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia does not exceed 10,000.

The daily growth rate remained unchanged from Sunday at 2.6%.

Some 831 new cases were recorded in the Moscow Region.