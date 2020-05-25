Artur Tovmasyan , Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh, on Monday met with the leader of the Artsakh Democratic Party Ashot Ghulyan and the party leadership.

May 25, 2020, 14:11 The position of the Democratic Party of Artsakh is constructive and free cooperative, says Ashot Ghulyan

STEPANAKERT, MAY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the meeting Artur Tovmasyan noted that since May 23 he has been helding meetings with the candidates of the Artsakh political forces and those who ran in the 2020 presidential elections.

According to the NA Spaeaker the meetings are aimed at developing opportunities for cooperation between the political forces and the candidates running in the presidential elections within the framework of the President's message of solidarity and tolerance.

Tovmasyan noted that in terms of legislation, they will try to intensify the work and expand the existing ties within the framework of inter-parliamentary cooperation.

In his turn, the leader of the Artsakh Democratic Party Ashot Ghulyan congratulated Artur Tovmasyan on being elected as the Speaker of the Artsakh National Assembly and expressed confidence that his experience and the way he passed will give him an opportunity to come up with new ideas.

Ghulyan noted that the position of the parliamentary faction of the Artsakh Democratic Party will be constructive and free cooperative in the Parliament of the 7th convocation.