Montenegro has announced it has overcome the coronavirus, with no new cases being reported for the first time in 68 days.

May 25, 2020, 14:10 Montenegro reports victory over coronavirus

STEPANAKERT, MAY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: President Milo Djukanovic tweeted that there are no more active cases of COVID-19 in his country.

He praised the high sense of responsibility of the government and the society.