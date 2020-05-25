Artsakh President meets with acting defense minister

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received today Commander of the Defense Army, acting defense minister Jalal Harutyunyan, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Defense Army commander introduced the President on the situation in the frontline, the military exercises being carried out by the adversary, their nature and movements, assuring that the respective divisions of the Defense Army carefully follow all the actions of the adversary.

President Harutyunyan said the authorities of the Republic, together with the commanding staff of the Armed Forces, will do the utmost for increasing the defense capacity of Artsakh and giving priority to the solution of the socioeconomic problems of its servicemen.

He said tangible steps will soon be taken to provide servicemen with apartments ahead of schedule.