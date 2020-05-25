Armenian PM congratulates King Abdullah II of Jordan on Independence Day

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on the occasion of Jordan’s Independence Day, the PM’s Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: The message reads:

“Your Royal Highness,

I cordially congratulate you and the friendly people of Jordan on the National Holiday of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Independence Day.

Armenia highly values the deep-rooted close relations and mutually beneficial cooperation between our two nations and countries.

I warmly remember your visit to Armenia early this year and our conversation on issues of bilateral and regional importance. I am convinced that through joint efforts we will be able to materialize the prospective agreements reached at our meeting, and the extensive dialogue established between Armenia and Jordan will enter a new stage of comprehensive development to the benefit of our peoples.

I wish you good health and every success in all of your undertakings, as well as lasting peace and prosperity - to the friendly people of Jordan.”