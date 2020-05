The meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the CSTO member states will take place Tuesday in the format of a video link.

May 25, 2020, 12:29 Armenian FM to participate in session of CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers

STEPANAKERT, MAY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will participate in the session and will deliver remarks, the MFA stated.

The session agenda includes various issues relating to the cooperation within the CSTO.