US hopes for in-person G7 summit end of June

Any in-person meeting of Group of Seven leaders will take place at the end of June, Reuters reports, citing White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien.
STEPANAKERT, MAY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: President Donald Trump in March canceled the G7 meeting scheduled for June 10 as the coronavirus outbreak was spreading around the world and international travel was curtailed.
Trump on Wednesday said he may seek to revive the idea of a face-to-face meeting of G7 leaders near Washington, saying it would send a message that the world is heading back to normal.
“The G7 summit, if it happens in person and we think it will, will take place at the end of June,” O’Brien said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”