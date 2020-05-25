The trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on corruption charges has opened in Jerusalem, days after he began a new term in office, BBC News reports.
Netanyahu becomes first Israeli leader to stand trail after facing corruption charges
He was sworn back into office as head of a rare unity government a week ago.
His political rival, Benny Gantz, agreed to share power following three inconclusive elections in under a year.
He has rejected calls by opponents to step down while he fights the cases.|
The leader of the right-wing Likud party is Israel's longest-serving prime minister, having been in power continuously since 2009. He also served a term in office from 1996-1999.