The trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on corruption charges has opened in Jerusalem, days after he began a new term in office, BBC News reports.

May 25, 2020, 11:46 Netanyahu becomes first Israeli leader to stand trail after facing corruption charges

STEPANAKERT, MAY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: Mr Netanyahu, 70, is the first standing leader to face trial in the country's history. He denies accusations of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

Arrived at the courthouse for a brief hearing, he said the cases were aimed at "toppling him in any way possible".

He was sworn back into office as head of a rare unity government a week ago.

His political rival, Benny Gantz, agreed to share power following three inconclusive elections in under a year.

He has rejected calls by opponents to step down while he fights the cases.|

The leader of the right-wing Likud party is Israel's longest-serving prime minister, having been in power continuously since 2009. He also served a term in office from 1996-1999.