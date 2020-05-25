452 people in Armenia are infected with COVID-19 in one day

452 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of infected people to 7,113, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: 81 more patients have recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 3,145.

At the moment, the number of active cases is 3,842.

6 more people (aged 85, 58, 69, 86, 61 and 67) have died. The death toll has reached 87.