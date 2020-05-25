More than 101,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on May 24, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 5.2 million, the news agency TASS reports, citing the World Health Organization (WHO) .

May 25, 2020, 09:55 Worldwide COVID-19 cases up by over 101,000 in past day - WHO

STEPANAKERT, MAY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: The WHO statistics, reflected in the daily bulletin, is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

South and North America accounts for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 2,338,124. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 55,636 and the number of deaths - by 2,932 and reached 138,116.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 2,006,984 and the number of fatalities is 173,886. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 19,327 and the number of deaths - by 928.

The East Mediterranean region has 415,806 cases and 10,988 fatalities as of May 24. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 12,887 and the number of deaths - by 182.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (1,568,448), Russia (344,481), Brazil (330,890), the United Kingdom (257,158), Spain (235,290), Italy (229,327), Germany (178,281), Turkey (155,686), France (142,173), and Iran (133,521).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.