Azerbaijan made more than 180 ceasefire violations between May 17-23 in the Artsakh Line of Contact.

May 23, 2020, 15:20 Azerbaijan violates Artsakh ceasefire 180 times in one week

STEPANAKERT, MAY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: During this time the Azerbaijan armed forces fired about 3,000 shots toward the military positions of the Republic of Artsakh, and with various-caliber rifle weapons, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense press service informed.

In addition to the above-mentioned violations of the ceasefire, the adversary on Friday attempted a sabotage penetration in the direction of a guard post of a military unit of the Artsakh Defense Army. But the frontline units of the Defense Army detected in timely fashion this advance of the Azerbaijani special forces and, inflicting them casualties, pushed them back to their starting positions. The Artsakh Defense Army did not suffer any casualties during the skirmish.

Defense Army's vanguard units continue to have full control over the frontline and to take the necessary steps to reliably maintain their combat positions.