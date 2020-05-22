President of Artsakh Arayik Haroutyunyan today received President of Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Armenia Vasken Yacoubian and the Union’s representative in Artsakh Sasun Baghdasaryan.

May 22, 2020, 18:16 Artsakh President Arayik Haroutyunyan receives AGBU representatives

STEPANAKERT, MAY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: President Haroutyunyan expressed gratitude to the AGBU for the years of close cooperation with Artsakh and noted that the authorities of Artsakh are ready to continue to support the consistent implementation of the Union’s programs.

In his turn, Vasken Yacoubian expressed gratitude to President Haroutyunyan for the cordial reception and congratulated him on assuming the office of president. He introduced the Union’s agricultural and educational projects being carried out in Artsakh and assured that they will be expanded in the future.