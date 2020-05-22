Russian COVID-19 cases rise to 326,448

Russia has confirmed 8,894 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising its total number of infections to 326,448, Xinhua reported, citing the country's coronavirus response center.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: The single-day increase has fallen below 10,000 for seven consecutive days, the center's data showed.

The death toll grew by 150 to 3,249, while 99,825 people have recovered, including 7,144 over the last 24 hours, according to the center.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, confirmed 2,988 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking its total to 158,207.

Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said Friday that 277,068 people had been under medical observation as of Thursday.

More than 8.1 million lab tests for COVID-19 have been conducted across the country so far, it added.