Armenia PM's wife and Artsakh Ombudsman discuss cooperation issues

Anna Hakobyan, spouse of the Armenian prime minister, chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of My Step and City of Smile charitable foundations, met today with Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan in Stepanakert, Mrs. Hakobyan’s Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the meeting, the parties discussed the My Step Foundation’s Poverty Reduction Program in Artsakh. The program is a pilot program that envisages providing assistance to more than 25 families in Artsakh and is set to be launched in June.

The parties also discussed several issues related to cooperation.