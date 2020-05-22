168 citizens return to Armenia from Turkey via Georgia

As a result of negotiations with the Georgian authorities, it became possible Friday to provide a corridor through Georgia for the transportation of 168 Armenian citizens in Turkey, and to transport them to Armenia by four buses.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: As News.am reports, the embassy of Armenia in Georgia informed that the embassy coordinated these Armenian nationals’ reception in Georgia and their transfer to the Bagratashen border checkpoint of Armenia.