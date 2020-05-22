As a result of negotiations with the Georgian authorities, it became possible Friday to provide a corridor through Georgia for the transportation of 168 Armenian citizens in Turkey, and to transport them to Armenia by four buses.
168 citizens return to Armenia from Turkey via Georgia
STEPANAKERT, MAY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: As News.am reports, the embassy of Armenia in Georgia informed that the embassy coordinated these Armenian nationals’ reception in Georgia and their transfer to the Bagratashen border checkpoint of Armenia.