Artsakh Ministry of Health acquires 77 thermal foggers

Within the framework of measures to fight against the coronavirus, the Ministry of Health of Artsakh has procured 77 thermal foggers, seven of which have been donated. Artsakh Information Headquarters noted this in a statement.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: The machines were distributed to the country’s medical facilities under the ministry, Stepanakert municipality, Artsakh Ministry of Defense, the State Emergency Service and the regional administrations to carry out mass disinfection if necessary, the Artsakh Information Headquarters reports.

The ministry has also been provided with disinfectants and protective gear.