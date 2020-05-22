The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, and the new President of the Artsakh Republic, Arayik Harutyunyan, met in Stepanakert with the representatives of the banking systems of Armenia and Artsakh.

May 22, 2020, 13:11 Leaders of Armenia and Artsakh meet with banking system representatives in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, MAY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: "It is desirable not to continue, but to further intensify cooperation, as in the near future we plan to ensure much higher rates of development, whereas only the financial resources of the two governments will not allow it to do so; more ambitious programs will have to be implemented," Harutyunyan said.

It’s very important to record that in the past 10 years Artsakh’s banking system has registered quite a serious development which played a key role for the Republic’s economic achievements. The economic ambitions we have together would not be possible to implement if this content is not perceived by the banking system. In some sense this content should be formed jointly. We also apply that practice during the current anti-crisis period when the representatives of the government, the banking system and the parliament together are discussing issues relating to the agriculture development, overcoming the crisis and solving the social issues. This can be really effective and this should not be viewed as a separate meeting, but a talk which must be continued”, PM Nikol Pashinyan said.

Thereafter, the meeting participants

conferred on the avenues for the expansion of cooperation between the financial and banking systems, the promotion of the activities of Armenia’s banks in Artsakh, the intensification of funding of business programs, and the fund of investment projects in various sectors of the economy.

The representatives of the banking system expressed readiness to focus on the initiatives of the governments of Armenia and Artsakh, and to be more extensively involved in the implementation of the programs, ensuring large and low-interest-rate measures for the market.