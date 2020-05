On 22 May Artsakh Republic President Arayik Haroutyunyan met Republic of Armenia’s Prime- Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: Premier Pashinyan congratulated President Haroutyunyan in connection with assuming the formal powers and wished him productive work.

President Haroutyunyan in his turn expressed gratitude to the authorities of the Republic of Armenia for supporting Artsakh in all respects, assuring that all efforts would be exerted to deepen the cooperation with the Mother Armenia.

Thereafter the heads of the two Armenian republics exchanged ideas around issues of security, economy and a range of other spheres.