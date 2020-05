322 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Armenia in the last 24 hours, the NCDC reported.

May 22, 2020, 10:57 Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 5,928 in Armenia, 4 new deaths reported

STEPANAKERT, MAY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: The total cumulative number of cases reached 5928.

4 patients died from coronavirus-complications. The total number of COVID-19 fatalities has reached 74.

Overall 2874 people have recovered from the disease.