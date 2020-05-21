Inauguration ceremony of newly elected Artsakh president Arayik Harutyunyan was held in Shushi on Thursday.

May 21, 2020, 19:11 Arayik Harutyunyan sworn in as President of Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, MAY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: At the beginning of the parliament's session, the newly elected Artsakh speaker, Artur Tovmasyan, announced that 33 MPs were taking part in it.

Afterwards the state flag of the Republic of Artsakh, the Constitution and a 17th century Bible were brought to the hall of Shushi’s culture and youth center for the President’s oath taking ceremony.

Then the newly elected Artsakh president Arayik Harutyunyan took the oath.