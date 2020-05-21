Arayik Harutyunyan sworn in as President of Artsakh

Inauguration ceremony of newly elected Artsakh president Arayik Harutyunyan was held in Shushi on Thursday.
President of Artsakh Arayik Haroutyunyan today received President of Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Armenia Vasken Yacoubian and the Union’s representative in Artsakh Sasun Baghdasaryan.
Anna Hakobyan, spouse of the Armenian prime minister, chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of My Step...
The City of Irvine has declared April 24th, 2020 as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day thanks to the efforts...
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian held a meeting today with Minister...
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a joint working...
On 22 May Artsakh Republic President Arayik Haroutyunyan met Republic of Armenia’s Prime- Minister...
I congratulate the fourth President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan on assuming the post.
The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, and the new President of the Artsakh Republic, Arayik Harutyunyan, met in Stepanakert with the representatives of the banking systems of Armenia and Artsakh.
World oil prices are going up on Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
Armenia and Belarus do not accept the common formula of the gas price formation proposed to EEU member...
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hopes that the cooperation sectors mentioned in the document...
World oil prices are going up on Monday, and trading data attest to this.
The coronavirus pandemic could cost the global economy between $5.8tn and $8.8tn (£4.7tn-£7.1tn), according...
Oil prices slid Wednesday, even after weekly data showed inventories fell for the first time in 16 weeks.
As a result of negotiations with the Georgian authorities, it became possible Friday to provide a corridor through Georgia for the transportation of 168 Armenian citizens in Turkey, and to transport them to Armenia by four buses.
Within the framework of measures to fight against the coronavirus, the Ministry of Health of Artsakh...
322 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Armenia in the last 24 hours, the NCDC reported.
The Institute of Molecular Biology (IMB) of the National Academy of Sciences has proposed to unite the...
As of Thursday morning, a total of 335 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the...
WB president David Malpass said about 60 million people may face extreme poverty line because of COVID-19...
230 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing...
On May 19, at about 8:32pm, Henrik Aramyan (born in 2000), a serviceman of the Defense Army of the Artsakh Republic, sustained a fatal gunshot wound under yet unknown circumstances at a military unit located in an easterly direction, the press service of the Defense Army of Artsakh reports.
The assault drones, which were designed and updated by the Artsakh Republic and its Defense Army’s...
A group of Armenian doctors conducting a humanitarian mission in Syria’s Aleppo continues delivering...
Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan today visited...
Based on the information provided by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan will be conducting...
On the occasion of the 28th anniversary of the Liberation of Shushi and Yerkrapah Day, Armenian Minister...
A major controversy erupted in Turkey last week after a pro-Erdogan Turkish Islamist magazine “Gercek...
On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...
