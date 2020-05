Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who is in Artsakh to attend the inauguration of President-elect Arayik Harutyunyan, posted a photo of Harutyunyan's car on Facebook.

May 21, 2020, 17:44 Arayik Harutyunyan chooses electric vehicle as his official car in office

STEPANAKERT, MAY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: The newly elected President of Artsakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, will go to work by this electric car," Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook, posting a photo of the electric vehicle.