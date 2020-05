On 21 May President Bako Sahakyan signed a decree according to which Arthur Haroutyunyan was released from the post of Artsakh Republic finance minister in connection with being elected member of the Artsakh Republic National Assembly.

May 21, 2020, 17:32 Arthur Haroutyunyan released from the post of Artsakh Republic finance minister

STEPANAKERT, MAY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.