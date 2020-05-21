Armenian Prime-Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Stepanakert

On 21 May Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan together with his wife Anahit Sahakyan and President-elect Arayik Haroutyunyan together with his wife Qristina Haroutyunyan met in Stepanakert airport Prime-Minister Nikol Pashinyan of the Republic of Armenia and his wife Anna Hakobyan who arrived in Stepanakert to take part in the inauguration ceremony of the Artsakh Republic President.

