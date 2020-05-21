Artsakhpress

Politics

The new official modern and accessible website of the Artsakh Human Rights Ombudsman has been launched

Finally, the new official website of the human Rights Ombudsman of the Republic of Artsakh - www.artsakhombuds.am, has been launched which was prepared with the support of the Armenian General Benevolent Union by “Codics” company.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: The website has been created with maximum consideration of specifications of the RA Human Rights Ombudsman’s activity, as well as the well-known standards of comfort and accessibility of websites. The content is still available in Armenian and English, the Russian version will be added later.
 
In addition to the Ombudsman’s activities and the publication of information and legislative materials on human rights, for the first time in the Republic some special solutions have been introduced, among which are, in particular:
 
In addition to the wide range of possibilities to contact the Ombudsman’s Office, appropriate mechanisms have been established to appeal to the Ombudsman online and to follow up the process of review and consideration of the application. Both of these pages are linked to the “Mulberry” electronic documentation movement system at the Ombudsman’s Office, which automatically registers the applications and provides information to citizens about the current status of their applications. Moreover, in the history of the “Mulberry” system, the first was the Ombudsman’s Office to introduce the mechanism of sending SMS notifications to applicants’ mobile phones through which they are informed about their application and receive a special registration number to track the application on the website.
At the Armenian internet domain exclusive solutions have been provided to the accessibility of the website, bringing it in line with the international accessibility standards published by the “Web Content Accessibility Guidelines.” A separate guideline on accessibility has been developed on the website which presents the main solutions, rules and buttons for accessibility, including shortcut and navigation keys, read mode, color control and font change buttons.
Natural sound reading mode of English text allows each visitor to read the English content of the website through the talking program. Due to the absence of the relevant Armenian program, there is no opportunity to read the Armenian content yet.
 High color contrast mode ensures more convenient and accessible facilities especially for visually impaired visitors.
The font change button is designed to make the work of visually impaired people more accessible on the website.
There are also shortcut keys to use the main pages and functions which can facilitate the navigation for each visitor on the site.
All the functions of the website are fully accessible and available for mobile phones, too.
Two pages have been created with format of frequently asked questions to present in detail the Ombudsman’s powers and functions, as well as practical mechanisms and procedures for protection of various human rights and freedoms. Stressing the importance of ensuring effective mechanisms and content of the public awareness, the Ombudsman’s Office will consistently update especially the second page with useful and practical explanations, tips and guidelines on human rights that can be found both through a logical structure and a flexible search tool.
The website of the Artsakh Human Rights Ombudsman has a number of other functions and pages designed to effectively provide with transparency of the Ombudsman’s activities and convenience of its use.
 

     

Politics

Artsakh President Arayik Haroutyunyan receives AGBU representatives

President of Artsakh Arayik Haroutyunyan today received President of Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Armenia Vasken Yacoubian and the Union’s representative in Artsakh Sasun Baghdasaryan.

Armenia PM's wife and Artsakh Ombudsman discuss cooperation issues

Anna Hakobyan, spouse of the Armenian prime minister, chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of My Step...

City of Irvine declares April 24th Armenian Genocide remembrance day

The City of Irvine has declared April 24th, 2020 as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day thanks to the efforts...

Armenian FM presents results of video conference with OSCE MG Co-Chairs to Artsakh counterpart

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian held a meeting today with Minister...

Artsakh President, Armenia PM hold joint consultation on foreign policy

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a joint working...

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Haroutyunyan met Republic of Armenia’s Prime- Minister Nikol Pashinyan

On 22 May Artsakh Republic President Arayik Haroutyunyan met Republic of Armenia’s Prime- Minister...

Armenia PM speaks at oath taking ceremony of Artsakh President-elect

I congratulate the fourth President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan on assuming the post.

Economy

Leaders of Armenia and Artsakh meet with banking system representatives in Stepanakert

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, and the new President of the Artsakh Republic, Arayik Harutyunyan, met in Stepanakert with the representatives of the banking systems of Armenia and Artsakh.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up on Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Putin addresses gas price issue at EEU videoconference

Armenia and Belarus do not accept the common formula of the gas price formation proposed to EEU member...

Armenian PM touches upon necessity on forming single gas market in EAEU

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hopes that the cooperation sectors mentioned in the document...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up on Monday, and trading data attest to this.

Coronavirus 'could cost global economy $8.8tn' says ADB

The coronavirus pandemic could cost the global economy between $5.8tn and $8.8tn (£4.7tn-£7.1tn), according...

Oil prices tumble even as stockpiles shrink for first time in 16 weeks

Oil prices slid Wednesday, even after weekly data showed inventories fell for the first time in 16 weeks.

Society

Number of people infected with COVID-19 exceeds 6,000 in Armenia, 3 new deaths reported

As of 11am on Saturday, 374 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Armenia, reported the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

168 citizens return to Armenia from Turkey via Georgia

As a result of negotiations with the Georgian authorities, it became possible Friday to provide a corridor...

Artsakh Ministry of Health acquires 77 thermal foggers

Within the framework of measures to fight against the coronavirus, the Ministry of Health of Artsakh...

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 5,928 in Armenia, 4 new deaths reported

322 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Armenia in the last 24 hours, the NCDC reported.

Armenian scientists suggest creating pandemic research center and pharmaceutical infrastructure

The Institute of Molecular Biology (IMB) of the National Academy of Sciences has proposed to unite the...

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 5,606 in Armenia, 3 new deaths reported

As of Thursday morning, a total of 335 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the...

WB says about 60 million people may face extreme poverty line because of COVID-19 pandemic

WB president David Malpass said about 60 million people may face extreme poverty line because of COVID-19...

Military

Azerbaijan violates Artsakh ceasefire 180 times in one week

Azerbaijan made more than 180 ceasefire violations between May 17-23 in the Artsakh Line of Contact.

Artsakh army soldier sustains fatal gunshot wound

On May 19, at about 8:32pm, Henrik Aramyan (born in 2000), a serviceman of the Defense Army of the Artsakh...

Artsakh army tests assault drones

The assault drones, which were designed and updated by the Artsakh Republic and its Defense Army’s...

Armenian humanitarian mission delivers medical items to Aleppo’s military hospital

A group of Armenian doctors conducting a humanitarian mission in Syria’s Aleppo continues delivering...

Armenian army's general staff chief visits military units and posts

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan today visited...

Azerbaijan’s upcoming military exercises happening without advance notice. Armenia Defense Ministry

Based on the information provided by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan will be conducting...

Passenger plane with about 100 people on board crashes near Karachi
Trump orders flags to half-staff for COVID-19 victims
Analytical

Turmoil in Turkey on letter by Gulen recognizing the Armenian Genocide

A major controversy erupted in Turkey last week after a pro-Erdogan Turkish Islamist magazine “Gercek...

The Creeping Conflict Syndrome: Azerbaijani Rhetoric, Artsakh Republic Elections, Security

Analysis: Coronavirus provided opportunity to pursue the Armenian cause online

Interview

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

Photos

Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Videos

The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
Artsakh Celebrates ''Harvest Holiday''
Artsakh Celebrates
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
Culture

Aivazovsky’s 'The Bay of Naples' put up for auction at Sotheby’s

13% of museums worldwide may not reopen after COVID-19 crisis, studies find

The16th Khachaturian International Competition organizers move event online amid COVID-19

Wife of Ambassador Tigran Mkrtchyan translates novel The Forty Days of Musa Dagh into Latvian

Sport

Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian’s wife Arianne Caoili dies

Man Utd goalkeeper David de Gea makes €300k donation to fight coronavirus in Madrid

Canada and Australia will not send athletes to Tokyo Olympics

FIFA opens video archive to serve fans in isolation

Diaspora

Kim Kardashian: Happy Birthday to my style icon Cher. I love you

Trump nominates Patrick Hovakimian to become General Counsel of Office of Director of National Intelligence

Well-known American-Armenian physician Noobar Janoian dies

Garo Paylan: Place to confront Armenian Genocide issue is Turkey’s parliament

International

Passenger plane with about 100 people on board crashes near Karachi

Trump orders flags to half-staff for COVID-19 victims

Russian COVID-19 cases rise to 326,448

Trump proposes face-to-face G7

