The delegation led by Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan has departed for Stepanakert to take part in the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan,as reported on the website of the National Assembly of Armenia.

May 21, 2020, 17:15 Armenia Parliament Speaker-led delegation to take part in swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected President of Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, MAY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: Ararat Mirzoyan will have meetings with Arayik Harutyunyan and newly elected Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh Artur Tovmasyan.