Seven standing committees have been formed in the new National Assembly of the Artsakh.

May 21, 2020, 14:55 Artsakh new parliament forms 7 standing committees

STEPANAKERT, MAY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: They are Standing Committees on Foreign Relations, Production and Manufacturing Infrastructure, Science, Education, Culture, Youth and Sports, Defense, Security and Legislation, State and Legal Affairs, Social Affairs and Health Care, as well as on Budget, Financial and Economic Management.

The chairs of these committees have been elected.

The heads and secretaries of the factions were also elected during Thursday’s first sitting of this new parliament.