US President Donald Trump has proposed face-to-face G7 summit in June, News24 reported.

May 21, 2020, 17:56 Trump proposes face-to-face G7

STEPANAKERT, MAY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: "I am considering rescheduling the G-7, on the same or similar date, in Washington, D.C., at the legendary Camp David," he tweeted.

"The other members are also beginning their COMEBACK. It would be a great sign to all - normalization!"

White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany said a face-to-face summit, rather than one by videoconference as had been planned, would be a "show of strength and optimism".