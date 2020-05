Cher has celebrated her 74th birthday.

May 21, 2020, 16:24 Kim Kardashian: Happy Birthday to my style icon Cher. I love you

STEPANAKERT, MAY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram stories to share a photo with Cher to congratulate the pop star on her birthday.

"Happy Birthday to my style icon Cher. I love you," Kim noted, sharing the photo from their CR Fashion Book photoshoot.