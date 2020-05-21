Iraq has announced on Wednesday that the possible successor of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, former leader of ISIS neutralized by the US, was captured by them, TASS reported referring to Iraq’s Alsumaria TV.

May 21, 2020, 14:16 Iraq speaks about detention of potential successor of al-Baghdadi

STEPANAKERT, MAY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Today, terrorist Abdullah Qardash, who was a contender to succeed criminal al-Baghdadi, was arrested," the channel quoted the Iraqi intelligence statement. "The arrest was carried put based on verified information.".

According to the statement, at the end of 2011, Qardash met al-Baghdadi. It is reported that Qardash was in Syria, where, in particular, he was engaged in factories for the production of weapons and ammunition" and also held a number of senior posts in the ISIS.

The Iraqi security press service said Qardash was also responsible for the mustard gas production in Iraq, which was used to attack Iraqi forces, and played an important role in talks between the ISIS and other terrorist groups.

The media called Abdallah Qardash the new 'ISIS leader'.