Lawmaker from the Free Fatherland-United Civilian Alliance faction of the Artsakh Parliament, has been elected as Speaker of the new Parliament of Artsakh.

May 21, 2020, 11:35 Artur Tovmasyan elected Speaker of Artsakh Parliament

STEPANAKERT, MAY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: 33 MPs participated in the voting, 29 voted in favor of Artur Tovmasyan’s candidacy and 4-against.