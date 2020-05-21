Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 5,606 in Armenia, 3 new deaths reported

As of Thursday morning, a total of 335 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: The cumulative total number of infections has reached 5606.

3 COVID-19 patients have died, raising the total number of fatalities to 70.

162 people recovered from the disease. The total number of recoveries reaches 2581.

The number of active cases stands at 2928.