Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

Cambridge cancels face-to-face lectures until summer 2021

The University of Cambridge is the first university to announce that lectures will all be held virtually for the next academic year.

Cambridge cancels face-to-face lectures until summer 2021

Cambridge cancels face-to-face lectures until summer 2021

STEPANAKERT, MAY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS:  Students starting at the University in the next academic year will likely not have any face-to-face lectures until their second year, according to Cambridge-news.co.uk.

The institution has said it is "likely" that social distancing will continue to be a requirement. They went on to say that lectures will continue virtually until Summer 2021, while it may be possible for smaller teaching groups to take place in person if it "conforms to social-distancing requirements."

All teaching at the university was moved online in March, with exams being carried out virtually.

People have been taking to social media to share their reactions and thoughts on the idea of another year of virtual lectures and exams - with many debating whether it's the right idea or not.


     

Politics

Artsakh President Arayik Haroutyunyan receives AGBU representatives

President of Artsakh Arayik Haroutyunyan today received President of Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Armenia Vasken Yacoubian and the Union’s representative in Artsakh Sasun Baghdasaryan.

All news from section

Armenia PM's wife and Artsakh Ombudsman discuss cooperation issues

Anna Hakobyan, spouse of the Armenian prime minister, chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of My Step...

City of Irvine declares April 24th Armenian Genocide remembrance day

The City of Irvine has declared April 24th, 2020 as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day thanks to the efforts...

Armenian FM presents results of video conference with OSCE MG Co-Chairs to Artsakh counterpart

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian held a meeting today with Minister...

Artsakh President, Armenia PM hold joint consultation on foreign policy

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a joint working...

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Haroutyunyan met Republic of Armenia’s Prime- Minister Nikol Pashinyan

On 22 May Artsakh Republic President Arayik Haroutyunyan met Republic of Armenia’s Prime- Minister...

Armenia PM speaks at oath taking ceremony of Artsakh President-elect

I congratulate the fourth President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan on assuming the post.

Economy

Leaders of Armenia and Artsakh meet with banking system representatives in Stepanakert

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, and the new President of the Artsakh Republic, Arayik Harutyunyan, met in Stepanakert with the representatives of the banking systems of Armenia and Artsakh.

All news from section

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up on Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Putin addresses gas price issue at EEU videoconference

Armenia and Belarus do not accept the common formula of the gas price formation proposed to EEU member...

Armenian PM touches upon necessity on forming single gas market in EAEU

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hopes that the cooperation sectors mentioned in the document...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up on Monday, and trading data attest to this.

Coronavirus 'could cost global economy $8.8tn' says ADB

The coronavirus pandemic could cost the global economy between $5.8tn and $8.8tn (£4.7tn-£7.1tn), according...

Oil prices tumble even as stockpiles shrink for first time in 16 weeks

Oil prices slid Wednesday, even after weekly data showed inventories fell for the first time in 16 weeks.

Society

168 citizens return to Armenia from Turkey via Georgia

As a result of negotiations with the Georgian authorities, it became possible Friday to provide a corridor through Georgia for the transportation of 168 Armenian citizens in Turkey, and to transport them to Armenia by four buses.

All news from section

Artsakh Ministry of Health acquires 77 thermal foggers

Within the framework of measures to fight against the coronavirus, the Ministry of Health of Artsakh...

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 5,928 in Armenia, 4 new deaths reported

322 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Armenia in the last 24 hours, the NCDC reported.

Armenian scientists suggest creating pandemic research center and pharmaceutical infrastructure

The Institute of Molecular Biology (IMB) of the National Academy of Sciences has proposed to unite the...

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 5,606 in Armenia, 3 new deaths reported

As of Thursday morning, a total of 335 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the...

WB says about 60 million people may face extreme poverty line because of COVID-19 pandemic

WB president David Malpass said about 60 million people may face extreme poverty line because of COVID-19...

Armenia reports 230 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 5,271

230 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing...

Military

Artsakh army soldier sustains fatal gunshot wound

On May 19, at about 8:32pm, Henrik Aramyan (born in 2000), a serviceman of the Defense Army of the Artsakh Republic, sustained a fatal gunshot wound under yet unknown circumstances at a military unit located in an easterly direction, the press service of the Defense Army of Artsakh reports.

All news from section

Artsakh army tests assault drones

The assault drones, which were designed and updated by the Artsakh Republic and its Defense Army’s...

Armenian humanitarian mission delivers medical items to Aleppo’s military hospital

A group of Armenian doctors conducting a humanitarian mission in Syria’s Aleppo continues delivering...

Armenian army's general staff chief visits military units and posts

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan today visited...

Azerbaijan’s upcoming military exercises happening without advance notice. Armenia Defense Ministry

Based on the information provided by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan will be conducting...

Armenia defense minister visits Yerablur Military Pantheon

On the occasion of the 28th anniversary of the Liberation of Shushi and Yerkrapah Day, Armenian Minister...

Artsakh President Arayik Haroutyunyan receives AGBU representatives
Passenger plane with about 100 people on board crashes near Karachi
Trump orders flags to half-staff for COVID-19 victims
Russian COVID-19 cases rise to 326,448
Armenia PM's wife and Artsakh Ombudsman discuss cooperation issues
more news

Analytical

Turmoil in Turkey on letter by Gulen recognizing the Armenian Genocide

A major controversy erupted in Turkey last week after a pro-Erdogan Turkish Islamist magazine “Gercek...

The Creeping Conflict Syndrome: Azerbaijani Rhetoric, Artsakh Republic Elections, Security

Analysis: Coronavirus provided opportunity to pursue the Armenian cause online

All news from section

Interview

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

All news from section

Photos

Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
more news

Videos

The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
Artsakh Celebrates ''Harvest Holiday''
Artsakh Celebrates
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
more news
more news

Culture

Aivazovsky’s 'The Bay of Naples' put up for auction at Sotheby’s

All news from section

13% of museums worldwide may not reopen after COVID-19 crisis, studies find

The16th Khachaturian International Competition organizers move event online amid COVID-19

Wife of Ambassador Tigran Mkrtchyan translates novel The Forty Days of Musa Dagh into Latvian

Sport

Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian’s wife Arianne Caoili dies

All news from section

Man Utd goalkeeper David de Gea makes €300k donation to fight coronavirus in Madrid

Canada and Australia will not send athletes to Tokyo Olympics

FIFA opens video archive to serve fans in isolation

Diaspora

Kim Kardashian: Happy Birthday to my style icon Cher. I love you

All news from section

Trump nominates Patrick Hovakimian to become General Counsel of Office of Director of National Intelligence

Well-known American-Armenian physician Noobar Janoian dies

Garo Paylan: Place to confront Armenian Genocide issue is Turkey’s parliament

International

Passenger plane with about 100 people on board crashes near Karachi

All news from section

Trump orders flags to half-staff for COVID-19 victims

Russian COVID-19 cases rise to 326,448

Trump proposes face-to-face G7

Most Read

month

week

day

Search