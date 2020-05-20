A Mi-8 military helicopter has crashed near Moscow, killing the crew, RFE/RL reports, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

May 20, 2020, 16:29 Russian military helicopter crashes near Moscow, crew killed

STEPANAKERT, MAY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: The multipurpose helicopter was on a training flight when it went down in an unpopulated area 20 kilometers from Klin in the Moscow region, at around 8 p.m. local time on May 19, the ministry said.

"The helicopter crew died from injuries sustained as a result of hard landing," it said.

It was not clear how many crew members were on board.

The ministry said preliminary data suggested the helicopter crashed due to a technical failure.