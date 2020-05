As of May 20, the number of coronavirus cases in Georgia has increased by 11, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 713.

May 20, 2020, 15:01 Coronavirus: Georgia reports 11 new cases, 19 recoveries

STEPANAKERT, MAY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: The number of recovered patients has increased by 19 to 475, Georgia Today reports.

3,519 people are in a 14-day mandatory quarantine and 351 are under observation in hospitals.

12 people have died of the virus in the country.

Currently, there are 226 active cases in Georgia.