Artsakh President-elect meets with the deputies elected through the Free Homeland- United Civilian Alliance Party bloc

STEPANAKERT, MAY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: Today I met with the deputies elected through the Free Homeland- United Civilian Alliance Party bloc. Once again, I congratulated them on having the opportunity to work in the legislature and discussed issues related to the formation of the administration of the new Parliament to be formed on May 21.

During the meeting, we also touched upon several issues facing our country and our future actions as the elected authorities of the Republic of Artsakh.”