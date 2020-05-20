In accordance with its obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the European Convention on Human Rights, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh has sent notifications to the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić on taking temporary legal measures by Artsakh, provided for by these international treaties, as a result of introducing emergency situation in the country due to the threat of spread of novel coronavirus COVID-19, the Artsakh MFA stated.
Artsakh foreign ministry sends notifications to Secretaries General of UN and Council of Europe
The Republic of Artsakh acceded unilaterally to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights in 1992 and to the European Convention on Human Rights in 2015.