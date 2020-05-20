Trump says he is considering ban on flights from Brazil

US President Donald Trump said he is considering a ban on flights from Brazil due to the spread of COVID-19, Reuters reported.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We are considering it,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

“I don’t want people coming over here and infecting our people. I don’t want people over there sick either. We’re helping Brazil with ventilators. ... Brazil is having some trouble, no question about it,” Trump added.