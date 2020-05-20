Coronavirus cases in Russia surpass 300,000

8,764 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Russia in the past one day, raising the total to 308,705, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: 9,262 people have been discharged from hospitals. For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the number of recoveries in the country over the past day has exceeded the tally of new cases. The total number of recovered patients has grown to 85,392.

The daily growth rate in new cases has dropped from 3.2% to a record low of 2.9%. It has plunged below 3% for the first time since the outbreak of the new disease.