The first session of the newly elected Parliament of 7th convocation of Artsakh kicked off.

May 21, 2020, 10:00 Artsakh’s new Parliament convenes first session

STEPANAKERT, MAY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the session the MPs will elect the Speaker of Parliament and chairmen of standing committees.

The audit commission and the standing committees will also be formed.

Today, at 18:00, the Parliament’s special session dedicated to the swearing-in ceremony of new President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, will take place in Shushi.