On May 19, at about 8:32pm, Henrik Aramyan (born in 2000), a serviceman of the Defense Army of the Artsakh Republic, sustained a fatal gunshot wound under yet unknown circumstances at a military unit located in an easterly direction, the press service of the Defense Army of Artsakh reports.

May 20, 2020, 11:56 Artsakh army soldier sustains fatal gunshot wound

STEPANAKERT, MAY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: An investigation is underway to find out the details of this incident.