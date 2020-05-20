Palestinian leader ends all agreements with Israel, US

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday declared an end to all agreements and understandings with Israel and the United States, DW.com reports, citing Palestinian news agency Wafa.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The Palestine Liberation Organization and the State of Palestine are absolved, as of today, of all the agreements and understandings with the American and Israeli governments and of all the obligations based on these understandings and agreements, including security ones," Wafa cited Abbas as saying at an emergency meeting.

Speaking after a meeting of the Palestinian leadership in Ramallah, the 85-year-old leader said Israeli annexation of any parts of the occupied West Bank would ruin chances for a two-state solution.

Abbas has made multiple previous threats to end security cooperation with Israel without ultimately following through. He did not give any details about what his latest declaration would mean in practice.

Abbas added that Israel would now have to "shoulder all responsibilities and obligations in front of the international community as an occupying power over the territory of the occupied state of Palestine," according to Wada.

The United States, as a "primary partner with the Israeli occupation government," will be "fully responsible for the oppression of the Palestinian people," Abbas said.