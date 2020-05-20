Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday declared an end to all agreements and understandings with Israel and the United States, DW.com reports, citing Palestinian news agency Wafa.
Palestinian leader ends all agreements with Israel, US
Abbas has made multiple previous threats to end security cooperation with Israel without ultimately following through. He did not give any details about what his latest declaration would mean in practice.
Abbas added that Israel would now have to "shoulder all responsibilities and obligations in front of the international community as an occupying power over the territory of the occupied state of Palestine," according to Wada.
The United States, as a "primary partner with the Israeli occupation government," will be "fully responsible for the oppression of the Palestinian people," Abbas said.