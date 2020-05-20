Artsakh army tests assault drones

The assault drones, which were designed and updated by the Artsakh Republic and its Defense Army’s relevant specialists, successfully passed the final stage of their tests on May 19.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the military, the drone functions independently from various positioning systems, has high maneuverability and striking capacities and is controlled easily, he Artsakh Defense Ministry informed.

Artsakh’s Defense Army said it will launch serial production of the combat drones “in the coming months” and the weapons will be deployed in the military.