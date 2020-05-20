France reports 70 new coronavirus cases in schools one week after reopening

France has recorded 70 new cases of COVID-19 in schools that were allowed to reopen last week, Business Insider reported, citing the country's education minister.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: France closed its school and higher-education institutes starting March 17 as part of the country's measures to contain its coronavirus outbreak.