President Sahakyan signed laws

On 19 May Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan signed several laws.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: They are the laws "On Public and Personal Notification via the Internet", "On Non-Governmental Organizations", "On Making Changes and Amendments to the Law ‘On State Registration of Legal Entities, State Registration of Separated Subdivisions of Legal Entities, Institutions and Private Entrepreneurs' ", "On Making a Change to the Law ‘On Trademarks and Service Marks, Place Names Identifying the Origin of Goods' ", "On Making Changes and an Amendment to the Law ‘On State Duty' ", "On Making Changes to the Law ‘On Labor Unions' ", "On Making Changes and Amendments to the Civil Code", "On Making Changes and Amendments to the Law ‘On Civil Status Acts' ", "On Making Changes to the Law ‘On State Duty' ", "On Making an Amendment to the Law ‘On Local Self-Administration' ", "On Making Changes and Amendments to the Law ‘On Human Rights Defender' ", "On Making Changes and Amendments to the Law ‘On State Pensions' ", "On Making a Change and Amendments to the Law ‘On Social Guarantees of People Holding Public Positions' ", "On Making an Amendment to the Law ‘On State Duty' ", "On Making Amendments and Changes to the Civil Code", "On Making an Amendment and a Change to the Law ‘On Protecting the Consumer's Rights' ", "On Making a Change and an Amendment to the Law ‘On Application of Cash Registers' ", "On Making Changes and Amendments to the Law ‘On Trade and Services' ", "On Making Changes and Amendments to the Law "On Local Self-Administration' ", "On Making a Change and Amendments to the Law ‘On Local Taxes and Payments' ", "On Making Changes and Amendments to the Water Code" and "On Making an Amendment and a Change to the Law ‘On State Duty.'"