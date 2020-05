Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will attend the inauguration ceremony of newly elected President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, the PM’s Office said in response to ARMENPRESS inquiry.

May 19, 2020, 15:39 PM Pashinyan to attend swearing-in ceremony of newly elected President of Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, MAY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Parliament of Artsakh will hold a special session dedicated to Arayik Harutyunyan’s swearing-in ceremony on May 21, at 18:00. The ceremony will be broadcast live.